4 sent to hospital after ice flies off truck, smashes vehicle’s windshield

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WCVB) — Four people were injured Thursday when ice flew off a truck and smashed into a vehicle on Route 3 in Burlington, state police said.
State police said at about 11:30 a.m., ice dislodged from a commercial truck and smashed through the windshield of a pickup truck on Route 3 north, south of exit 26, in Burlington.
State police said the pickup was occupied by a man, a woman and two children. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, state police said. The other passengers were taken to MGH with minor injuries.
The ice is believed to have come off a moving truck with New Hampshire license plates, police said.
A trooper stopped the truck believed to be involved several minutes after the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.