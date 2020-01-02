After mom dies of cancer, Connecticut community is teaming up for twins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LYME – Trish Stage was just 33 years old when she lost her battle to MDS/Aplastic Anemia, a rare blood cancer.

That was on Christmas Day. Stage, leaves behind one year old twins, Rylee and Raegan, and husband, Nick. In the wake of the tragedy – the sudden loss of a mother and wife -- family and friends have begun to rally around the Stage family.

James Tourjee, Trish’s brother and her bone marrow donor said, “Trish was just one of those great people in this world who always wanted to be a mother.”

Tourjee, from Waterford, is busy helping care after the twins and has begun a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than $33 thousand to help the twins.

“We have an army of people willing to help out,” Tourjee said.

Stacie Macleod, Trish Stage’s best friend for close to two decades added that “Trish touched so many people’s lives and we want to see these girls raised the way she’d raise them.”

Tourjee said, “this is trying to remember who she was and what she brought to this world.”

To find out more about the supporting the Stage Family and their GoFundMe campaign click here.