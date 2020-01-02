× Ansonia Police: Child seen in Bridgeport Hospital video is not Vanessa Morales

ANSONIA — Police issued an update Thursday morning on the investigation into Vanessa Morales’s disappearance, and the homicide of her mother.

Police said that on Wednesday, around 8 p.m., the Bridgeport Police Department called the Ansonia Police Department regarding a possible siting of Morales. The potential sighting was at Bridgeport Hospital.

While at the hospital, Ansonia Detectives received surveillance video that showed several people and a female child that looked like Vanessa Morales.

Police said they were able to contact the people in the video and confirm the child was not Morales.

The Ansonia Police Department is continuing to investigating the homicide of Christine Holloway and Vanessa Morales’s disappearance.

Anyone with information can call the FBI at 203-503-5555, the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or through Tip411.