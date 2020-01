× Car submerged in the water of I-91 exit 8 in New Haven; PD investigating

NEW HAVEN — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a car submerged in water off I-91.

The car is around I-91 southbound at the Exit 8 off-ramp. The ramp is closed at this time and there may be delays on I-91 in that area.

No one was found in the car when rescuers were lowered down to the car.

This is a developing story.

I 91 SB @ exit 8 off ramp. MVA, car submerged in the water. Unknown if any occupants. PD officer in the water checking for occupants. 91 SB closed at this time. E10 R1 Eu1 C33 SOC-1 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) January 2, 2020