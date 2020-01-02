× Fiscal reports show revenue declines at Connecticut casinos

New fiscal reports show that revenue at Connecticut’s two casinos declined in fiscal 2019 amid new regional competition.

The Day reports that Mohegan Sun’s net revenues for the fiscal year were $992 million, down about 7% from the nearly $1.1 billion it took in the previous fiscal year.

Net revenues at Foxwoods Resort Casino were $787.8 million, down 5% from $828.9 million in fiscal 2018.

The casinos, owned by Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes, face competition from the new MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor casino, and from Rhode Island’s two casinos that launched sports betting a year ago.