Garage fire in Southington causes minor damage to home

SOUTHINGTON  — A detached garage caught fire this morning in Plantsville, causing minor damage to the home nearby.

Eric Heath, the Battalion Chief, said the department received a call just after 1 a.m. about the fire on Wonx Spring Road

The fire was well involved and extending to the house on the exterior.

When crews arrived on the scene, they were able to suppress the fire quickly before it could cause further damage to the home.

According to Heath, there were no reports of injuries or loss of pets.

An RV was close by the garage as well.

The fire is under investigation by the fire marshall’s office.

