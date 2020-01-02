AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
IHOP server gets $2,020 tip from Donnie Wahlberg on New Year’s Day

January 2, 2020

PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Donnie Wahlberg speaks onstage during the HLN portion of the TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2019 Presentation at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on February 11, 2019 in Pasadena, California. 510169 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Turner)

Wahlberg left a hefty tip in Illinois after dining at IHOP on New Year’s Day.

Actor Donnie Wahlberg made someone’s year already.

On Jan. 1, Wahlberg dined at an IHOP in Illinois and left his server a big tip — $2,020.

His wife, Jenny McCarthy, posted the receipt on Twitter.

“… starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is,” McCarthy wrote.

Walhberg wrote “Happy New Year” and “2020 Tip Challenge” at the bottom of the receipt. the 2020 Tip Challenge may have alluded to a similar situation in Michigan, when server Danielle Franzoni recieved a $2,020 tip on a $23 bill. CBS News reported her receipt also had “2020 Tip Challenge” written on it.

Fans of the couple are loving the gesture and the post has more than 6,000 likes.

