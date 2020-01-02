× Jennifer Dulos’ attorney responds to Fotis Dulos’ motion to dismiss divorce

STAMFORD — Jennifer Dulos’ attorney, Reuben S. Midler, filed a motion against Fotis Dulos’ motion to dismiss the divorce case January 2.

The attorney for Fotis, Richard Rochlin, filed a motion December 26 to dismiss the case that has not been seen since June 2019. That would mean all future custody decisions would be handled by either the juvenile or probate court through one judge and one ruling.

Fotis Dulos stated that he hopes to regain custody of his five children by appealing the court ruling.

The parents of the five Dulos children lost custody of them in July to Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber in July.

In the motion against Fotis, Midler says that Fotis seems to forget that him and his girlfriend, Michelle Traconis, are both suspect in Jennifer’s disappearance.

“The failure to even acknowledge that (Fotis Dulos) is the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance can only be described as being akin to the Defendant having a “factual lobotomy” as to the inconvenient facts as to his apparent involvement in the Plaintiff’s disappearance,” said Midler in the motion.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24.

Read the full motion below: