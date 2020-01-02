Large vigil held by friends and family at church for missing Deep River teen 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESSEX - State Police are still looking for Katherine Konrad, 16, of Deep River who has been missing for two weeks.

Friends and family held a vigil at the St. John's Episcopal Church in Essex with hopes she will return home soon.

A Silver Alert was issued for Konrad on December 20th, the day she was reported missing.

"I just really want her to come home and I really miss her," said Lydia Shasha of Essex.

"We just didn’t expect her to disappear. We’re just surprised. There really are no words to describe what happened," said LIbby Cap of Essex.

Konrad's friends embraced each other in tears and wondered what has happened to their friend they have known since preschool.

Konrad's mother said she dropped her daughter off at Valley Regional High school that morning only to get a notification that said she was absent from school.

Police said she may be traveling with 22-year old Kyle Sheehan, possibly in a 2017 black Nissan Sentra.

She is five foot two, weighs close to 120 pounds, is of the Asian ethnicity with brown hair and brown eyes.

Konrad's family told FOX61 they have never met Sheehan.

"We’ve never met him. There’s some secret connection that we never knew about," said Scott Konrad, Katherine's father.

"Just come home Kate. I meant it when I said we can work through this as a family. We can deal with it, put it behind us. She has a bright future," said Candace Konrad, Katherine's mother.

"Kate, please come home," said Emily Konrad, Katherine's sister. "I miss you a lot. We’re having a really hard time. Please come home. I love you."

The turnout of the vigil had a huge turnout where people even flooded into the doorway.

"Kate has touched the lives of many at our school. She’s an active player on the soccer team and an important member of the entire junior class," said Michael Barile, principal of Valley Regional High School.

"I worry and I pray along with her family and all of her church family and friends that she comes back safely," said Rev. Linda Spires of the St. John’s Episcopal Church.

If you have any information of Konrad's whereabouts or if you think you have seen her, contact the Connecticut State Police Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.