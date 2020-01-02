× ‘Major incident’ in New Haven disrupt rail service

NEW HAVEN — The CTrail Shire Line East Alerts tweeted Thursday night that police activity that Train #1668 has been replaced by bus.

Police are responding to an incident in the area of State Street, Court Street, and Chapel Street.

The public is being asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

The public information officer of the New Haven police said that the activity is related to a “major incident currently being investigated on State Street.”

Police have not said what they are investigating in that area.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene.

Heavy Police Activity in the area of State Street between Court Street and Chapel Street. Please avoid the area and expect delays. Updates to follow — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) January 3, 2020

This is a developing story.