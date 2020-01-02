× Suspicious package at New Haven train station disrupts rail service

NEW HAVEN — A suspicious pakcage at the New Haven State Street Station disrupted rail service for Thursday evening.

The CTrail Shore Line East Alerts tweeted Thursday night that police activity that Train #1668 has been replaced by bus.

Police said they responded to the incident in the area of State Street, Court Street, and Chapel Street.

The bomb squad including the robots, were deployed. Rail service going in and out of New Haven was halted. The New Haven and Hartford lines were also impacted by the investigation.

The public was asked to avoid the area as police investigated. The lines reopened later that night.

Heavy Police Activity in the area of State Street between Court Street and Chapel Street. Please avoid the area and expect delays. Updates to follow — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) January 3, 2020