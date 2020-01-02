Man dies after serious New Year’s Day crash in Bridgeport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- A Bridgeport man has died following a serious New Year's Day crash.

Police said that they responded to the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Ellsworth Street. A red Chrysler van was traveling west on Fairfield Avenue and struck another car at the intersection.

The Chrysler continued to drive after hitting the other car and stopped right in front of a Dunkin' Donuts. Both cars were extremely damaged.

The person who was struck by the Chrysler suffered serious injuries. They later died on January 2 as result of those injuries. Police identified the victim as 50-year-old, Peter Tsimbidaros.

Police said that the person driving the Chrysler was identified as Keith Commerford. He was charged for a misdemeanor for an unrelated hit and run crash that happened on December 31 on Chopsey Hill Road and Island Brook Avenue Extension.