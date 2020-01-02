× Man found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 shooting of Wethersfield classmate sentenced to 20 years

NEW BRITAIN — In November, 20-year-old Noah Hendron was found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting of his Wethersfield High School classmate while showing off a gun in 2017.

He was sentenced on January 2nd to 20 years in prison.

On November 8th, a New Britain found Hendron not guilty of murder, but guilty of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm. Basile was a junior at the high school at that time, and Hendron was a recent 2017 graduate.

Prosecutors argued Hendron intentionally shot and killed 16-year-old Vincent Basile because he’d repeatedly loaded and unloaded the gun and pointed it at Basile’s face.

They say Hendron, who was 18 at the time, also attempted to cover up the shooting by throwing the .38-caliber revolver in a storm drain and fleeing the scene.

Hendron’s lawyer argued his client was guilty of negligence or recklessness, but not murder.