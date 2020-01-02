× Man injured after falling from roof of a house in East Granby, police investigating

EAST GRANBY — State Police responded to reports that a worker fell off a roof of a house Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the call came in around 12:20 p.m. from 175 South Main Street in East Granby.

Upon arrival, troopers found an adult male on the ground suffering from multiple injuries.

Lifestar was initially called, but then canceled after on-scene paramedics decided the injured worker should be taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance, Troop H Sgt. Jeffrey Campbell, said.

The injured worker’s condition is unknown at this time.

The state police investigation in ongoing.

Officials say a federal OSHA inspector will be on scene to inspect the work site later today.