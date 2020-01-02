AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Man shot in the face in Newington on New Year’s Day

Posted 3:50 PM, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 03:54PM, January 2, 2020

NEWINGTON — A man was shot in the face early New Year’s Day morning.

Police said that they responded to Central Connecticut Hospital in New Britain to speak with a gunshot victim.

The man said that he was traveling west on Cedar Street when a dark SUV pulled up alongside him and opened fire. He was shot in the face but was still able to drive himself to the hospital.

Cedar Street was closed for a few hours as police investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Kathleen Kelliher at (860) 594-6249, reference case # 2000000010

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.