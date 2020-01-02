× Man shot in the face in Newington on New Year’s Day

NEWINGTON — A man was shot in the face early New Year’s Day morning.

Police said that they responded to Central Connecticut Hospital in New Britain to speak with a gunshot victim.

The man said that he was traveling west on Cedar Street when a dark SUV pulled up alongside him and opened fire. He was shot in the face but was still able to drive himself to the hospital.

Cedar Street was closed for a few hours as police investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Kathleen Kelliher at (860) 594-6249, reference case # 2000000010