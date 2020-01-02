Mixmaster project to close Route 8 lanes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- It’s one of the most congested highway interchanges in Connecticut - the Mixmaster in Waterbury and and those driving through the section where I-84 and Route 8 cross paths can expect a longer commute beginning Sunday.

That's when the Connecticut Department of Transportation will be shutting down one southbound lane of Route 8 for the next two years.

The closure is a part of the $153 million Mixmaster Rehabilitation project - a four-year plan set to renovate the bridges along the Mixmaster interchange.

Originally built in the 1960s for 60,000 cars, the elevated highway now supports 180,000 cars a day.

According to the DOT the closure may cause significant traffic impacts- especially during rush hour- due to the Exit 19 ramp also being closed.

The DOT is advising motorists to find alternative routes. The entire Mixmaster project is expected to be completed by September of 2022