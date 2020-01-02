Mostly sunny, milder Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy New Year! 2020 just keeps getting better. Thursday looks brighter and milder with temperatures in the 40s.

Warmer temperatures, along with some rain arrive Friday into Saturday. Friday won't be an all day wash out with some showers in the morning as a warm front moves through. Then there may be a break in the rain for a while midday/afternoon with lots of clouds an temperatures in the 40s.

Saturday looks like a wash-out though with periods of rain and warmer temperatures near 50 degrees.

Rain could end as a period of wet snow Saturday night into Sunday morning *if* this storm takes just the right track. There's still low-confidence in that since there's not a ton of cold air around. We'll keep you posted.

There's another chance for rain/snow late Tuesday into Wednesday but this looks like a quick hitter in this progressive weather pattern.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low-mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Showers. High: mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Rain. High: Near 50.

SUNDAY: Chance early AM snow/rain. Then clearing, cooler. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance rain/snow late. High: Upper 30s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli