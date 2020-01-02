No. 1 UConn beats Wichita St. 83-55, stays undefeated in AAC

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
HARTFORD — Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points and Megan Walker added 21 to lead top-ranked UConn to an 83-55 win over Wichita State.

The victory gives the Huskies 122 straight wins without a loss in American Athletic Conference play.

Christyn Williams had 19 points for the Huskies, who have won all 104 regular-season games since the conference was formed and all six AAC tournaments.

Mariah McCully scored 16 points and Carla Bremaud had 13 for Wichita State.

UConn led by just 10 points in the fourth quarter before closing the game on a 20-2 run.

