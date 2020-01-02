× Shelton PD arrest Pennsylvania fugitive from justice, wanted on weapons of mass destruction charges

SHELTON — Police said they arrested 26-year-old Carl Roberts, a man they said was wanted by police in Pennsylvania facing multiple charges including weapons of mass destruction.

Shelton Police said they received a tip that Roberts was staying in a home in Shelton. Police were able to find him and took him into custody without incident on December 31st.

Roberts will be arraigned in Derby Superior Court today, charged with being a fugitive from justice, and is currently held on a $250,000 bond.

Roberts was wanted out of Sugarcreek Borough, Pennsylvania, on charges of weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe, and recklessly endangering another person.