WorkinCT: Milford shoe store serving generations of customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- It’s been four generations at a Milford staple. Arciuolo’s Shoe Store sits on Broad Street giving customers the same service they’ve come to expect over nearly 100 years in business.

“We’ve basically kept the same what we call sit and fit service, which is, full service customer service,” said Matt Arciuolo, owner of Arciuolo’s Shoe Store.

Though the technology may have changed, with pressure mapping and 3D imaging, the goal is still the same: to provide customers with shoe solutions whether that’s with an athletic sneaker or custom orthotics.

“It’s been wonderful in terms of helping athletes here at Arciuolo’s when they have pain and they just want to get on with their favorite activity,” said Felicia Arciuolo.

Those athletes were the inspiration behind another creation from Arciuolo’s: the VKTRY carbon fiber insole. Matt Arciuolo developed it in 2005 for the U-S Olympic Bobsled Team as an insole to help athletes perform better and injury-free.

“With a standard insole, when you bend your foot to run or jump, you don’t get a lot back out of the shoe, most of the energy is lost. With the VKTRY insole, when you bend your foot to run or jump, you get a lot back out of the shoe, and all the energy that is generated is used,” said Matt Arciuolo.

VKTRY Gear is now its own operation in Milford, catering to world-class athletes across the nation.

“VKTRY we were essentially a start-up operation three years ago with zero sales, and we had a chance to test the product, set up manufacturing, build a brand and our goal is to let people know about this product because it’s highly innovative,” said Steve Wasik, CEO of VKTRY Gear.

Innovative, but with the backing of 100 years of experience and tradition.

“We’re a Milford institution. People know us. I have grandparents who come in here and say ‘I got my first pair of shoes here.’ That’s unreal. I don’t know any other businesses like that,” said Matt Arciuolo, who is the manager at Arciuolo’s Shoes and also Matt’s son.

The store says its loyal customers and amazing staff are the things that have kept it going all these years.