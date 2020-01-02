AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Yankees’ German suspended 81 games for domestic violence

January 2, 2020

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 06: Domingo German #55 of the New York Yankees pitch sin the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 6, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY — Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 season as part of an 81-game ban for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Germán was put on administrative leave on Sept. 19 while MLB investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend.

The couple has at least one child together.

Germán missed the final nine games of the 2019 regular season and all nine of New York’s postseason games.

Those missed games will count toward his ban. The right-hander was the Yankees’ winningest pitcher last season at 18-4.

