× 1 killed, others injured in random stabbing on South Congress, authorities say

A suspect is in custody, police said.

Author: Rebecca Flores

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody after he randomly stabbed others inside a business on South Congress Avenue in Austin, authorities said.

One person was killed and others were injured in the stabbing, which, according to Austin police, happened in the 500 block of Congress Avenue.

Before the stabbing started, the suspect was detained by civilians outside of the business, KVUE’s Tony Plohetski has confirmed. The suspect was able to get away from the civilians before running back inside the business and randomly stabbing people, Plohetski said.

The suspect then got on top of the restaurant’s roof and jumped from the top, Plohetski confirmed. The man is now in serious condition at a hospital.

There are no other known suspects, police said.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene. ATCEMS said a man in his 20s was killed and four patients are currently being treated at this time. One of the patients regained a pulse and has critical, life-threatening injuries, medics said.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area. Parts of Riverside Drive and Congress Avenue have been blocked off as authorities investigate.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.