3 crashes, 3 deaths raise questions about Tesla’s Autopilot

January 3, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 03: The Tesla name is seen on the exterior of a dealership on January 03, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Tesla Inc. shares have fallen as the company reported fourth-quarter Model 3 deliveries just below estimates and said it would lower the price of its cars. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Three crashes involving Teslas last month that killed three people have increased scrutiny of the company’s Autopilot driving system.

This comes just months before Tesla CEO Elon Musk has planned to put fully self-driving cars on the streets.

Tesla has said repeatedly that its Autopilot system is designed only to assist drivers, who must still pay attention and be ready to intervene at all times.

But experts and safety advocates say a string of crashes raises serious questions about whether drivers have become too reliant on Tesla’s technology and whether the company does enough to ensure that drivers keep paying attention.

