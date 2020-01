× Armed man inside Illinois bank with workers or customers

Authorities in Illinois said at least one person was stuck inside a bank with an armed robber Friday. Police surrounded Heritage Credit Union in Rockford, 90 miles northwest of Chicago.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says he hopes to “resolve this peacefully and soon.”

Police have been releasing update through their Twitter page.

UPDATE: At this time, one hostage is believed to be inside the credit union with the suspect. Officers are still working to resolve the incident peacefully. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 4, 2020