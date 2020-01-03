Connecticut residents react to US Airstrike, Guard says they are on standby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD—Reactions pouring in after a U.S. airstrike hit Iran prompting members of the state national guard to comment.

At this point, we haven't received any new updated orders or instructions based on the strike on General Soleimani, but we are always self-interested,” stated Cpt. David Pytlik who is the public affairs officer for the Connecticut National Guard.

Cpt. Pytlik says soldiers here in the state will be on standby and watching

Thousands of troops will reportedly deploy overseas following the airstrike.

U.S. officials said this latest drone attack was to stop an "imminent attack" in the region after the u-s embassy was attacked this past Tuesday, provoking protest.

Going into this type of tension is something that officials say U.S. troops prepare for, but leaders in the military say the most effective way to make sure every soldier is ready to say goodbye.

Cpt. Pytlik said, "So we have to be honest when we think things are going to happen so that they can make appropriate decisions about child care, employment, potentially putting their education on hold."

Leaders say for every soldier who has raised their right hand and have family or friends that these events should be a reminder of why they chose to serve.

"When you actually do get those orders, I think that's when it comes home, so that's a time for introspection and remembering what you signed up to do, but also telling those people who it effects that I will be with you soon, I will see you again. you know whether it's how many months down the line,” said Cpt. Pytlik

Besides those in the service, people in the community are reacting to the news.

Sarah Fisher was speaking about the incident with coworkers who were all shocked by the news.

Fisher said, "It's split...you have a lot of people who agree that it was a good decision and that we did need to move in. Yet a lot of other people are saying, why send our troops out again."

It's worrying about troops, that makes others look at more than just the impact on the US.

Burlin Barr said, "I'm really worried about soft targets around the world because there will be retaliation, there may be a cyber-attack or something like that. I think the ripple effect of this is kind of unpredictable."

Officials say nothing has changed based on the military strike and say it will be later down the line at some point to be determined if troops will have to leave.

FOX61 also asked the Foundation of Iranians of Connecticut for comment, concerning the attack, but declined a full comment.

Instead, the organization said in part:

“Please note that the FIOC is a non-political and non-religious organization. FOIC does not support or oppose any political or religious ideology, party, or doctrine, anywhere in the world.

FIOC strongly believes that Iranians are peace-loving people and want to live in harmony with the rest of the civilized nations.”