Connecticut Senators critical of Trump Administration’s rocket strike on Soleimani

HARTFORD — Connectiut’s U.S. Senators Richard Blumethal and Chris Murphy publicly criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in a rocket blast in Baghdad on January 2.

The two Democrats held a joint press conference the morning of January 3. Originally scheduled to discuss the upcoming impeachment trial of President Trump, both Murphy and Blumenthal turned to the dramatic news of the airstrike, saying that while there is no doubt that Soleimani was an enemy of the U.S., they want answers from the President and his administration regarding the strategy behind the strike, how the U.S. is planning to handle any retaliation, and why Congress was not consulted about the strike.

President Trump said that later day that he authorized strike because Soleimani was plotting “imminent and sinister attacks” on Americans.

Listen to what Blumenthal and Murphy had to say below:

