Dow set to tumble more than 300 points on US-Iran clash

By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Global instability is shaking investors after a bullish start to the year.

What happened: The United States killed a top Iranian military leader in an airstrike at Baghdad’s airport on Friday morning local time. The attack, which was ordered by President Donald Trump, raises the specter of retaliation and further military escalation in a very sensitive region.

Traders respond: Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil prices, shot up 4% to above $69 per barrel. Stocks in Europe were lower in early trading, with Germany’s DAX down 1.9% and Britain’s FTSE 100 off 0.5%. US stock futures point lower, too, with the Dow set to tumble more than 300 points and the S&P 500 set to open down 1.3%.

Markets have been posting record highs recently, buoyed by a resilient US economy and consumer spending. The attack is a reminder, however, that positive performance doesn’t last forever.

What happens next: Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, expects Iran to retaliate but thinks its response “will likely be limited to Iraq and fall short of large-scale conflict.”

Its analysts predict that oil prices will likely hold around $70 per barrel, but could push up toward $80 “if the conflict spreads to the oil fields of southern Iraq or if Iranian harassment of commercial shipping intensifies.”

Remember: The global environment was already supportive of oil prices. US shale production is slowing, Venezuelan production is suffering, and OPEC announced deeper supply cuts in December, Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint told me.

Clint already had a price target for Brent crude of $70 per barrel for 2020, above the industry consensus. Heightened tensions between the United States and Iran support that outlook, he said.