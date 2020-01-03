AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Driver who struck, killed skateboarder gets almost 4 years

Posted 10:45 AM, January 3, 2020, by

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for striking and killing a skateboarder with his pickup truck and then driving away from the scene.

Rocco Barile, of Enfield, was sentenced Thursday in the December 2016 of Jeremy Mercier.

The 20-year-old Mercier was struck while riding his skateboard on Route 5 in Enfield in December 2016.

Barile pleaded guilty in September to evidence tampering, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility.

Barile’s attorney Trent Lalima, asked for probation, saying his client had no criminal record and a strong work record.

Jeremy Mercier

