Driver who struck, killed skateboarder gets almost 4 years

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for striking and killing a skateboarder with his pickup truck and then driving away from the scene.

Rocco Barile, of Enfield, was sentenced Thursday in the December 2016 of Jeremy Mercier.

The 20-year-old Mercier was struck while riding his skateboard on Route 5 in Enfield in December 2016.

Barile pleaded guilty in September to evidence tampering, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility.

Barile’s attorney Trent Lalima, asked for probation, saying his client had no criminal record and a strong work record.