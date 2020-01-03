× First on FOX61: Bullet ends up in child’s bedroom after 31 shots fired outside Hartford home

HARTFORD – Less than three hours into the new year, Hartford police were called to investigate a shooting in the city’s North End in which 31 shots were fired.

FOX61 has obtained the ShotSpotter audio recording of the barrage of bullets at 2:45 a.m.

It happened outside 63 and 65 Euclid Street West.

Hartford Police told FOX61 that one man was shot and taken to St. Francis Hospital by a private vehicle. That victim is 24 years old and police have not been able to speak with him because he was intubated at the hospital.

Police are investigating whether it was one gun or more that fired the shots. They said they found one bullet lodged in the headboard in the bedroom of a 12-year-old boy who was sleeping at the time.

Police said the investigation is active.

Listen below to the Shotspotter recording: