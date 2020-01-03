Foodie Friday: Pure Alchemy Conscious Cafe in Wallingford

You hear it all the time, it’s a New Year and a new me. People use the turn of the calendar as motivation to improve in many ways, including how they eat.

This edition of Foodie Friday offers healthy options for your diet.

Pure Alchemy Conscious Cafe in Wallingford serves up everything from smoothies (more than 20 flavors) to juicing (make sure you check out the Vitality Bar) and seemingly everything in between.

Set along the well-traveled Route 5 in town, this neat little joint is a true hidden gem where eating clean without sacrificing flavor is king.

Whether it’s a salad with all fresh ingredients, a wrap or entree, you will feel good with every bite. The cheeseburger bowl is a fav among many. It’s served with organic brown rice, vegan cashew cheesy sauce, Alchemy veggie nut burger, romaine, tomato, and dill pickles.

C’mon!

“We work hard to make sure everything tastes great and it good for you,” smiled owner Colleen Morgan. “Sometimes people think eating healthy means the food doesn’t have flavor, it’s not like that here.”

There are smoothies for any time of the day, tonics and elixirs to go along with snacks and desserts that will knock your socks off.

While the food is fabulously healthy, the vibe is so welcoming that getting out of your comfort zone and working on a new you is so easy here.

Said Kati L. in an online review, “Amazing place. Peaceful and welcoming. I had the Berry Bowl – quinoa, fruit, coconut milk and maple syrup – a perfect combination of everything! The staff is kind, gracious and helpful. Can’t wait to go back!”

So, grab a shot of wheatgrass, raise the glass and salute to a new you in 2020 with some clean eating thanks to Foodie Friday.