FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: 31 Shots fired in Hartford neighborhood almost injuring a child while sleeping

HARTFORD - More than two dozen gunshots were fired in a quiet neighborhood in New Year’s Day.

One of the bullets nearly hit a sleeping child. Police day it happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Euclid Street West.

Police were notified after the city’s shotspotter system went off.

Police told FOX61 the homeowner did not even know their home was shot at until police told them in the middle of the night.

There were 31 shots in just 12 seconds.

Police said a 24-year old man was shot in his lower back. He is still incubated in the hospital so police have not been able to speak to him.

They are also trying to figure out if it was one gun firing the bullets or more than one.

What shocked officers when they arrived on scene was to not only find bullet holes on the side of the home but one of the bullets was lodged in the headboard of a 12-year old boy’s bedroom on the first floor.

Luckily, that boy who was fast asleep at the time was not injured.

Neighbors in the area did not want to go on camera but one person did sag off camera Euclid Street West is usually very quiet, but she is now thinking of installing cameras outside of her home as a precaution.

So far, no suspects have been caught or named.

The victim has not been publicly identified but police said they know who he is only because the victim’s mother showed up at the hospital.

Listen below to the Shotspotter recording:

FOX61 has obtained this audio of a New Year's day shooting in #Hartford. One bullet ended up in a child's bed headboard. https://t.co/CCCgtbUPlk pic.twitter.com/B4lPYt5v2h — FOX61 (@FOX61News) January 3, 2020

41.805755 -72.698695