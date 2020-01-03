AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Increased police presence at Branford High School following email threat

Posted 9:13 AM, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 09:35AM, January 3, 2020

BRANFORD — School officials said there is an increased presence of police at Branford High School following an unspecified threat.

According to Superintendent Hamlet Hernandez, the threat came via email and was immediately reported to the police.

The school worked closely with police, Hernandez said, and necessary precautions were taken. As part of the school’s protocol, they increased the police presence both in and around the building.

The school district plans to provide an update later in the day.

