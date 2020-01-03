× Kettle Cuisine recalls Ready-To-Eat Soup due to undeclared allergens

WASHINGTON DC — Kettle Cuisine Midco, LLC, said that they are recalling about 200 pounds of read-to-eat lentil and beef soup due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The USDA made the announcement on January 3.

The products being recalled contain known allergens, egg and wheat, which were not placed on the label.

The lentil and beef soup was made on December 12, 2019. Kettle Cuisine, based in Lynn, Mass., shipped the product to several states in the Northeast including Connecticut.

The recalled item is labeled as “little dish FRESH FOOD FOR KIDS Lentils & Beef with Vegetables for toddlers,” with a best buy date of January 1/10/20. Officials are asking anyone who may have bough the soup to not to eat it and return it to the store or throw it out.

A USDA press release said that no one has been impacted by “adverse reactions due to consumption of these products“

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jessica Stasinos, Executive Assistant for Kettle Cuisine Midco, LLC, at (617) 409-1293.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls .