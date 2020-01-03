× Man arrested in connection with deadly Hamden shooting

HAMDEN — Pharoh Jackson was arrested Friday in connection with a deadly gas station shooting.

Police said that responded to the Express Fuel gas station on Dixwell Avenue on December 28 after receiving a call about a gunshot victim.

The victim, identified as 35 year-old Corey Gomes, was found by police and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that Jackson,20, of New Haven, tried to rob Gomes, when a fight between them broke out. Jackson fired several rounds into Gomes, before running to a car with what police said had a least one other person inside it.

Jackson was charged with murder and first degree robbery. He is scheduled to appear in court January 6.