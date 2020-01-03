AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Man arrested in connection with deadly Hamden shooting

Posted 5:10 PM, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 05:13PM, January 3, 2020

Pharoh Jackson, 20

HAMDEN — Pharoh Jackson was arrested Friday in connection with a deadly gas station shooting.

Police said that responded to the Express Fuel gas station on Dixwell Avenue on December 28 after receiving a call about a gunshot victim.

The victim, identified as 35 year-old Corey Gomes, was found by police and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that Jackson,20, of New Haven, tried to rob Gomes, when a fight between them broke out. Jackson fired several rounds into Gomes, before running to a car with what police said had a least one other person inside it.

Jackson was charged with murder and first degree robbery. He is scheduled to appear in court January 6.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.