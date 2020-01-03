× Man arrested on voyeurism charges in Farmington gym

FARMINGTON – An investigation into Antonio Selby, 26, in South Windsor led to his arrest in Farmington. Police say he filmed men changing in the locker rooms at the LA Fitness on Hartford road.

“It’s pretty weird,” said William Medina.

A cellphone propped up on a backpack in an open locker, set to record.

“It’s a little bit creepy. There’s always a lot of traffic in there too,” said Justin Lohnes.

Selby turned himself into Farmington police on nine counts of voyeurism with malice. Farmington police put out a warrant for his arrest following an investigation by South Windsor police that found a number of videos of men changing in the Farmington LA Fitness locker room.

“People obviously have an expectation of privacy when you’re in a locker room changing so that was the first thing we had to address when we made our initial arrest,” said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of South Windsor Police.

Selby was arrested in August after a member of the South Windsor LA Fitness notified staff of a cellphone that appeared to be recording in an open locker.

“Nothing in the bathrooms or in the showers as in the other videos wrapped up in a backpack just with the door of the locker open just so we can actively record people coming and going in a locker

South Windsor police arrested Selby and seized his phone. During their investigation, they found numerous videos of similar voyeurism at the Farmington location.

“He led us to believe that this was the first time he engaged in this. That normally isn’t the case when it comes to stuff like this,” said Sgt. Cleverdon.

Police say Selby was not known to them before their August encounter. Gym goers say they will be keeping an eye out for anything suspicious in the future.

“Kind of comes as a bit of a shock but that’s the way the world is nowadays,” said Lohnes. “I kind of just come here, keep my head down and work out, go home.”

“I’m glad he’s off the streets and out of the gym,” said Medina.

Selby is being held on a $50,000 bond. He appeared in Hartford Superior Court Friday.