Mislabeled ice cream sold in CT grocery stores recalled due to soy allergy concerns

HARTFORD — The Department of Consumer Protection’s Food and Standards Division urged consumers to check their freezers Friday after an ice cream being sold in local grocery stores was recalled.

Officials say those with an allergy to soy should not to consume Cookies and Cream Ice Cream produced by Shady Glen Dairy Bar.

The products were found to be mislabeled, failing to disclose that the ice cream may contain soy.

DCP says soy is a common allergen that can cause serious or life-threatening reactions to those who have an allergy and consume the product.

According to DCP, Shady Glen ice cream was only distributed in the State of Connecticut to the following stores, who have been directed to remove it from sale:

Highland Park Markets: Farmington, Glastonbury, Coventry, Manchester, Suffield

Farmington, Glastonbury, Coventry, Manchester, Suffield Big Y Supermarket: Marlborough, Manchester, Tolland, Ellington, Enfield

Marlborough, Manchester, Tolland, Ellington, Enfield Shoprite Supermarkets: East Hartford, Manchester

East Hartford, Manchester Geissler’s Supermarkets: Granby, Bloomfield, Windsor, Somers, South Windsor

“It’s incredibly important to ensure that food products are labeled appropriately, especially when they may contain allergens that can threaten our health,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said. “We hope that consumers will take caution, and return this product quickly. I want to thank Shady Glen Dairy bar for their attention to this matter.”

Consumers who have questions about returns may contact Shady Glen Dairy Bar at (860) 643-0511 or the place of purchase.