Occasional showers, highs in the 40s Friday

It will not be a total wash-out Friday. The morning looks wetter than the afternoon with some breaks in between showers.

Then rain fills back in again Friday night into Saturday with periods of rain and highs in the low-mid 40s.

Rain could end as brief period of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. The best chance of that happening will be in the higher elevations. Either way, after a damp start to the day we expect clearing skies Sunday afternoon with highs in the 30s.

There's another chance for rain/snow late Tuesday into Wednesday but this looks like a quick hitter in this progressive weather pattern.

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Occasional showers. High: mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Periods of rain. High: llow-mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Chance early AM snow/rain. Then clearing, cooler. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance rain/snow late. High: Upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for morning snow/mix/rain then clearing. High: Mid 30s.

