PD: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Ansonia

ANSONIA -- State Police said they are investigating an 'officer involved shooting' that occured in Ansonia.

According to Ansonia Police, they were called to a home on Myrtle Avenue on a reported domestic violence incident.

Officials said the shooting occurred after the suspect confronted officers on the scene, armed with a knife.

Police said Western District Major Crime Squad detectives were asked by Danbury State's Attorney Steve Sendensky to assume the investigation into the incident.

The extent of injuries to the suspect is not known at this time.