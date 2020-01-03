Police investigate deadly office-involved shooting in Ansonia

ANSONIA — A domestic violence suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting, a source inside the investigation said.

According to Ansonia Police, they were called to a home on Myrtle Avenue on a reported domestic violence incident.

Officials said the shooting occurred after the suspect confronted officers on the scene, armed with a knife. Police had been called o the address before for domestic violence calls, according to the source.

The officers were wearing body cameras, and they were rolling at the time of the incident, the source said.

State Police said Western District Major Crime Squad detectives were asked by Danbury State’s Attorney Steve Sendensky to assume the investigation into the incident.