× Police investigation closes Route 10 in Farmington

FARMINGTON — A multi-town police pursuit ended with a crash on Route 10 in Farmington.

A traffic stop in Bristol ignited this chase and at one point the car tried to ram two police cruisers to escape.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Police said that the road will be closed for a few hours between Mountain Road and School Street.

One car was involved in a crash. FOX61 has a crew on the scene working on getting more information.

Motorist are advising drivers to use Garden Street as a detour.

This is a developing story.