Police pursuit ends with crash in Farmington, closes Route 10

Posted 6:42 PM, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 10:43PM, January 3, 2020

FARMINGTON — A multi-town police pursuit ended with a crash on Route 10 in Farmington.

A traffic stop in Bristol ignited this chase and at one point the car tried to ram two police cruisers to escape.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Police said that the road will be closed for a few hours between Mountain Road and School Street.

The road was reopened a little bit after 10 p.m.

Motorist are advising drivers to use Garden Street as a detour.

This is a developing story. 

