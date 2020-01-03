AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Police pursuit ends with crash in Farmington, Hartford man arrested

Posted 6:42 PM, January 3, 2020, by , and , Updated at 12:15PM, January 5, 2020

FARMINGTON — On January 3rd at about 5:30 p.m., the Bristol Police Department alerted the Farmington Police Department that they had just attempted to stop a stolen car, a 2019 Ford Fusion, and they lost sight of it as it entered Farmington.

As Farmington officers were checking the area, a 911 call call came in reporting an out-of-control vehicle knocked over a light pole on Judson Lane and narrowly missed two children on bicycles as the vehicle left the roadway.

While responding to Judson Lane, a Farmington officer found the Ford Fusion stopped on a nearby side street and appeared it have a flat tire and other damages consistent with the reported accident on Judson Lane.

The operator saw the officer and attempted to flee in the stolen vehicle east on Meadow Street.

A brief pursuit ensued up until the vehicle crashed into a tree on Main Street near Mountain Road.

The operator, Shawn Milner, 29, from Hartford, was taken into custody.

Milner was transported to the hospital as a precaution for minor injuries from the crash.

He was released and charged with Reckless Driving, Engaging the Police in Pursuit, Larcent 1st Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License, Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree, Possession of Narcotics, and Tampering with Evidence.

Milner posted his $250,000 bond and he was turned over to the Enfield Police Department, who had a felony arrest warrant for Milner.

