Student arrested following email threat directed at Branford High School

BRANFORD — A student was arrested in connection with an email threat directed at Branford High School Friday.

School officials said there was an increased presence of police at the school following an unspecified threat.

According to Superintendent Hamlet Hernandez, the threat came via email and was immediately reported to the police.

The school worked closely with police, Hernandez said, and necessary precautions were taken. As part of the school’s protocol, they increased the police presence both in and around the building.

The student who is a juvenile is being charged with threatening in the first degree and breach of peace.