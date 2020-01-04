× Bridgeport Police Officer passes away suddenly

BRIDGEPORT – Bridgeport Police Department announced the unfortunate passing of Officer Jarah Matthews-Dixon in Stamford this evening.

Matthews-Dixon and his family have deep roots to the city of Bridgeport and has been a part of the Police Department since his swearing-in ceremony on April 21, 2008.

He was a distinguished officer for 12 years and received the Distinguished Service Medal and the Medal of Merit

His latest assignment was with the Fusion Center Team.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Matthews-Dixon at this time, along with all of his brothers and sisters of the Bridgeport Police Department.

Bridgeport Chief of Police Armando J. Perez stated that “Officer Matthews-Dixon was a great officer, a kind person, and he will surely be missed; our department is very saddened at this time.”

The Bridgeport Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the Matthews-Dixon family. Funeral arrangements are forthcoming.