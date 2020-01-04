Car carrying shooting victim to hospital crashes; Hartford PD investigating first homicide of 2020

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 6:11 AM, January 4, 2020

HARTFORD – Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s North End, one homicide that involved two crime scenes.

The city’s ShotSpotter system was activated shortly before 3 a.m. by rounds fired on Martin Street.  Major Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives were processing that scene until about 6 a.m.

At the same time, police were also processing a scene at Albany Avenue and Burton Street, less than a mile from Martin Street, where a car had crashed into a light pole, tearing it down.

Police say the victim was shot while either in or near a car, and then was being driven to the hospital in the car that crashed into that light pole. The driver of that car was not hurt, but the gunshot victim did not survive.

Police have not released any information regarding possible suspects. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Hartford Police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

