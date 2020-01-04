Connecticut National Guard welcomes home troops from Kuwait

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRANBY -- The Connecticut Air National Guard held a welcome home ceremony where soldiers were awarded for their efforts overseas.

This ceremony coming after a U.S. airstrike in the middle east, leaving questions still hanging in the air.

In light of recent events internationally, airmen that came home say they are happy, but still are looking out for those who are still abroad.

Fox61 was there for the big moment this past November – where men from the 103rd operations and maintenance group came home after being deployed in Kuwait.

They are now being rewarded for their efforts in operations freedom sentinel and inherent.

The awards were given to the airmen who were instrumental in missions carrying cargo and troops through dangerous territories and according to officials were met at one point with small arms fire, anti-aircraft artillery, and surface-to-air missiles, but even during the ceremony, thoughts were back overseas.

Thousands of troops will reportedly deploy overseas following the airstrike.

United States officials saying this latest drone attack was to stop an "imminent attack" in the region after the u-s embassy was attacked this past Tuesday, provoking protest.

"They're always on our mind, they are a part of our bigger team that we are a part of, so we do think about that a lot,” said LTC. Neal Byrne.

State leaders say they know this incident has left many questions.

"General Soleimani is not anyone should shed any tears over in terms of his loss, having said that the question is how does this end?” said Rep. Joe Courtney who commented saying he doesn’t know much of what is to come concerning the recent event, "We've heard nothing from the white house in terms of just how exactly this is supposed to stabilize and pacify it, that part of the world. At anything, it seems that it just escalated, the tensions on both sides."

Military leaders say without the knowledge of tensions de-escalating they will be watching how events unfold and making sure their soldiers are ready.

LTC. Byrne said, "We talk to them about what they need to prepare for, what they need to be talking to their families about, what sacrifice means, what mom or dad would need to do in the absence of their partner that they might not be aware of."

The Connecticut National Guard and Air National Guard has not heard anything new as far as any future deployments.

State leaders say when they go back to work next week they hope to find out.