× Crash closes Route 8 southbound in Shelton

SHELTON – Route 8 southbound between exits 12 and 13 closed a little after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday due to an overturned motor vehicle.

The car reportedly went down an embankment, where the victim needed to be extricated.

At this time, there is no information on the condition of the operator.

This is a developing story.