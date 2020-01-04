× Hartford Police investigate Main Street shooting

HARTFORD – Hartford Police responded to the area of Main Street and Wyllys Street for a gunshot victim.

On arrival, police saw a 48-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her leg.

She is conscious and the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Patrol and Major Crimes Division are investigating the incident.

Main St/ Wyllys St. 48 yr old female, NLT injury to the leg. Conscious, alert. Patrol and MCD investigators on scene. – LT. PC pic.twitter.com/0sxfSKZyqF — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) January 5, 2020

This is a developing story.