Hartford police investigating first homicide of 2020
HARTFORD – Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s North End.
Police were on scene by about 3 a.m. on Martin Street. That runs parallel to Garden and Barbour Streets. Police say they found a man with at least one gunshot wound – a wound he did not survive.
Major Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives were processing that scene until about 6 a.m.
Police are also at a scene at Albany Avenue and Vine Street, less than a mile from the Martin Street scene, where a car has crashed into a utility police. Police have not yet confirmed that the two scenes are related.
41.786871 -72.680672