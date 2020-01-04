AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Hartford police investigating first homicide of 2020

Posted 6:11 AM, January 4, 2020, by , Updated at 06:46AM, January 4, 2020

Police prepare to tow away a car at a homicide scene on Martin Street, Sat. January 4, 2020

HARTFORD – Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s North End.

Police were on scene by about 3 a.m. on Martin Street. That runs parallel to Garden and Barbour Streets. Police say they found a man with at least one gunshot wound – a wound he did not survive.

Major Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives were processing that scene until about 6 a.m.

Police are also at a scene at Albany Avenue and Vine Street, less than a mile from the Martin Street scene, where a car has crashed into a utility police. Police have not yet confirmed that the two scenes are related.

FOX61’s Gaby Molina will have live reports on this breaking news throughout the morning.

 

