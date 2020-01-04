Occasional light rain, drizzle and patchy fog today; sunny, brisk and cool on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today looks wet and gloomy with occasional rain and patchy fog.

Rain will taper off tonight and could end briefly as a few wet snowflakes in the higher elevations but we're not expecting any accumulation.

Sunday looks much brighter with clearing skies and breezy conditions with highs in the 30s.

There is a chance for some light snow Monday morning for the commute.

There's another chance for rain/snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. It's too early to say where the rain/snow line will set up. But right now it looks more wet than white across Connecticut. Snow-lovers, don't get too excited about this one.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Periods of light rain, areas of fog. High: low-mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Rain ends early, partial clearing after midnight. Low: 28-35.

SUNDAY: Clearing, breezy, cooler. High: Upper 30s.

MONDAY: AM light snow/mix. Then partly cloudy. High: Upper 30s-low 40s..

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance rain/snow late-day or at night. High: low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for morning snow/mix/rain then clearing. High: Mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Chance late showers. High: Low 40s

